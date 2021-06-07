Buford man charged with first-degree vehicular homicide

Jones was booked into the Hall County Jail June 2 and released the same day.



Edwin Landrau, 36, was killed in the wreck around 10:45 p.m. May 21 on Blackjack Road near Swansey Road in Flowery Branch, according to state patrol.

State patrol Cpl. B.D. Taylor said Jones was driving eastbound in a 2018 Land Rover Range Rover with three passengers, including Landrau.

While on a curve, Jones allegedly traveled off of the right shoulder of the road, striking a utility pole and a tree with the front of the Land Rover, Taylor said.

Landrau was killed.

Jones and the two other passengers, Ronald Dutrow, 46, of Dacula, and David Tabrizipour, 37, of Flowery Branch, were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Taylor said.

Taylor said Tabrizipour’s injuries were serious and life-threatening, while Jones and Dutrow had nonlife-threatening injuries.

Taylor did not provide any further information on conditions when contacted by The Times Monday, June 7.

No attorney was listed for Jones with Magistrate Court officials Monday, June 7.

Phone numbers listed for Jones in public directories were disconnected.



