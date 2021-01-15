Buford man arrested after causing fractures to infant son's legs, authorities say

A Buford man is behind bars, after authorities say he caused fractures to both of his three-week-old son's legs.
Bryan Oswaldo Morales, 34, was arrested Thursday evening, Jan. 14, and is charged with one count each of first and second-degree cruelty to children, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.
Derreck Booth, a spokesman for the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said the condition of the child is unknown.
The sheriff's office said the incident occurred Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Morales' home in the 5000 block of Magnolia Way in Buford.
Investigators say they believe the child's mother returned home on Wednesday evening to find "the baby in distress," and took him to the emergency room. Authorities say Morales was home alone with the baby on Wednesday.
Investigators said they first learned of the baby's injuries on Thursday, after Hall County Division of Family and Children Services reported the child was being treated at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
Morales remained in the Hall County jail without bond on Friday afternoon, Jan. 15. The case is under investigation, and further details are not yet being released, the sheriff's office said.