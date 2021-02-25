Buford man attempted suicide after fatally shooting two women, authorities say

A Buford man was accused of fatally shooting a mother and daughter before shooting himself Wednesday, Feb. 24, in East Hall, according to authorities.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday to reports of three people who had been shot. Authorities said they are investigating the case as a double murder and attempted suicide.
Anne Marie Wilson, 50, and Lauren Wilson, 20, both of Gainesville, died at the scene, authorities said. Booth said investigators believe Shamiek Johnson, 26, shot both women before shooting himself.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said a family member discovered the scene and called 911.
Johnson was transported for treatment of serious injuries and is still in critical condition, authorities said on Thursday, Feb. 25.
“Investigators believe the incident was domestic-related,” Booth said. “Johnson and Lauren Wilson had a child together.”
The case is still under investigation.