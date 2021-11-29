Buford man accused in daughter's death dies in Atlanta crash

A Buford man accused of murder died in a wreck Saturday, Nov. 27, in Atlanta, according to authorities.
Jerrail Mickens, 32, of Buford, was charged with felony murder along with his wife, Porscha Mickens, in the death of their 5-year-old daughter, Kylie Mickens.
The couple was indicted in October concerning Kylie’s June 8, 2020, death. Investigators said the girl weighed only 7 pounds. Hall County prosecutors alleged in the indictment that the child was deprived of “necessary sustenance to the extent that (Kylie’s) health and wellbeing was jeopardized” while her parents failed to seek “appropriate medical treatment.”
Atlanta Police responded around 1:08 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, to Interstate 85 northbound at Cheshire Bridge Road. Officers found a man lying in the roadway, and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. A motorcycle was found several feet north of the man’s body.
Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances around the wreck.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Mickens was the man killed in the wreck.
Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin granted Jerrail Mickens a $150,000 bond in November 2020, while Porscha Mickens was granted a $50,000 bond.
Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said he confirmed Mickens’ death with the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Darragh said the case against Porscha Mickens will continue.
The Hall County Coroner’s Office previously told The Times that Kylie was diagnosed with 1p36 deletion syndrome. According to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center, those diagnosed with the syndrome have difficulty swallowing and suffer other abnormalities.
Defense attorney Corinne Mull did not return calls and an email for comment.