Buford CBD store owner charged after agents seize cocaine, 47 pounds of THC gummies

A Buford CBD store owner faces charges after authorities seized cocaine, marijuana and 47 pounds of THC gummies at his business, according to authorities.

Danny Dao, 37, was charged with possession of marijuana, cocaine, THC oil and a schedule I drug with intent to distribute.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant March 3 at Fusion DIspensary, on Gainesville Highway.

Authorities took roughly 20 grams of cocaine, 900 grams of marijuana, 170 1-gram vials of THC oil and 47 pounds of THC gummies.