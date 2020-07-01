Body cameras: What local law enforcement agencies have and how they use them





Body cameras have become a national talking point in the recent spotlight on police reform. The Newtown Florist Club, Gainesville’s civil rights group, has pushed for all law enforcement officers to wear body cameras and to “establish discipline” for officers who make arrests without turning on their cameras.

Parrish said he feels the body cameras keep the officer as accountable as the citizen, leading to a cutback on complaints. It is easier for the chief and his staff to get to the bottom of the investigation with the camera rolling.

Parrish said officers are to turn on the cameras whenever possible before they have an interaction with a member of the public and keep it on until the end of that incident. According to the Axon website, the cameras have a battery life of longer than 12 hours, though the chief said it drains the most battery while recording.

"We understand that there could be these emergent times when that's not possible, if you're having to jump out to help protect life or property, but those should be the exception, never the rule,” Parrish said. “If you get dispatched to a call, you know to go ahead and turn your body cam on and then you keep your recording all the way till you get disconnected.”

An officer repeatedly flaunting the rules on body cameras could lose his job, as those policy violations are like any other as part of a progressive disciplinary plan in the department.

"If I thought the officer was being malicious, then I would ask the district attorney to take a look at it (of) not operating a body cam," Parrish said.