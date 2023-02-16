Boat catches fire at Aqualand Marina

A boat at Aqualand Marina caught fire Thursday, Feb. 16, but it was stopped before reaching other vessels on the dock, according to authorities.

Hall County firefighters were called out around 10:15 a.m. Thursday to the 6800 block of Lights Ferry Road.

Firefighters found smoke billowing out from one boat at the end of Dock O at the marina, and the flames were contained to inside the boat.

No one was found aboard the vessel, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.