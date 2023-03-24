‘Beyond explanation:’ Woman sentenced to life with parole for killing fiance, living with body for months

Tabitha Wood was sentenced to life in prison with the chance of parole for killing her 82-year-old fiance and concealing his death for months.



Wood, 46, was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, exploitation of an elder person, concealing the death of another, financial transaction card theft and aggravated assault against a person 65 years of age or older.

The jury deliberated for roughly 90 minutes before returning its verdict March 17.

Wood was found guilty of killing her fiance, Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr., at their Candler Road home, the man dying from traumatic injuries to his neck.

Superior Court Judge Lindsay Burton heard from Wood’s family and Kramer’s family before sentencing.

Burton said that one of the most aggravating factors was the failure to report Kramer’s death, which prevented his family from giving the 82-year-old man a proper burial.

Authorities believe Wood killed Kramer in early April. Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered Kramer’s body in June after Kramer’s family made repeated requests for a wellness check.

“But the condition in which you let this man decompose into is beyond explanation,” Burton said.

Burton sentenced Wood to life in prison on malice murder with the chance of parole plus 10 consecutive years for the concealing a death count.

Parole cannot be considered for 30 years.

