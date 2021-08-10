Bethlehem man charged with felony murder in Gainesville woman's death





A Bethlehem man has been indicted on felony murder charges in the March shooting death of a 26-year-old woman found outside a Gainesville apartment complex, according to court documents.

Gianluca Gomez, 30, also faces two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by convicted felon in the death of Lilian Andrade, of Gainesville. The indictment was filed Aug. 4 in Hall County Superior Court.

On March 30, Gainesville Police received a report about 2:30 a.m. of a woman found dead in the 600 block of Tate Street.

Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said Andrade died from a gunshot wound.

Information from neighbors and additional evidence led detectives to seek a search warrant for Gomez’ home after coordinating with Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

The search was conducted April 1, and Gomez was charged with two violations of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

The possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge in the indictment stated Gomez was previously convicted of aggravated assault in Barrow County Superior Court.

Records were not available on PeachCourt concerning the Barrow County aggravated assault.

Defense attorney Rob McNeill said Gomez “maintains his innocence.”



