Bear put down after being hit by pickup on Dawsonville Highway

A young black bear was shot and killed after being hit by a pickup truck Saturday morning on Dawsonville Highway in Gainesville, according to authorities.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said a Dodge Ram pickup truck driver was driving west before 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, on Dawsonville Highway past Lynncliff Drive.
The pickup truck driver came to a stop behind other vehicles in the inside lane and changed lanes “not realizing there was a black bear crossing the road,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
The bear was seriously injured and could not move. The truck driver and passenger were not injured.
After assessing the scene, the deputy called the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, but no one from the department was available, the Sheriff’s Office said.
“After describing the bear’s injuries to DNR, all parties agreed it would be best to put the bear down,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in an email.
The truck sustained minor damage but was still drivable.