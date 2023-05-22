Barn in Lula with 300 bales of hay catches fire

A barn with roughly 300 bales of hay and farm equipment inside caught fire Sunday, May 21, in Lula, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters responded around 6:40 p.m. Sunday to the 8700 block of Belton Bridge Road, where the barn was fully engulfed in flames.
The fire lasted for hours, as crews rotated regularly to keep extinguishing the hot spots.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office briefly blocked off a section of Belton Bridge Road from Forrester Road to Skitts Mountain Road.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.