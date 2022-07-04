By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Bad storm floods these roadways in Gainesville
PoliceLights

Some major roadways were flooded after a strong storm in Gainesville Sunday, July 3. 

Affected roadways included:

  • E.E. Butler Parkway at its intersection with College Avenue

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

  • Enota Avenue at its intersection with Thompson Bridge Road

  • Bradford Street

  • Industrial Boulevard.

Some vehicles were stalled and Gainesville Police advised motorists to not attempt to drive through standing water.

Rainfall recorded at Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport showed 1.85 inches in two hours, as of just before 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.