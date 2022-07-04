Bad storm floods these roadways in Gainesville

Some major roadways were flooded after a strong storm in Gainesville Sunday, July 3.
Affected roadways included:
E.E. Butler Parkway at its intersection with College Avenue
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Enota Avenue at its intersection with Thompson Bridge Road
Bradford Street
Industrial Boulevard.
Some vehicles were stalled and Gainesville Police advised motorists to not attempt to drive through standing water.
Rainfall recorded at Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport showed 1.85 inches in two hours, as of just before 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.