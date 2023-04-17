Authorities: Teen in critical condition after being hit by SUV, thrown into mailbox

A teenager is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV Sunday, April 17, and thrown into a mailbox on Harmony Church Road in Gainesville, according to authorities.

Georgia State Patrol responded around 8:38 p.m. Sunday to Harmony Church Road west of Harmony Hall Drive.

State patrol said a 16-year-old was walking with another young person with the flow of traffic along the right side of the road.

The SUV was traveling eastbound on Harmony Church Road. Troopers said the SUV did not notice the teenager because of their dark clothing and the lack of light in the area.

State patrol said the pedestrian was hit by the SUV’s right front.

“The pedestrian was thrown into a mailbox and came to rest in a ditch on the right shoulder of the roadway,” according to state patrol.

The SUV stayed at the scene, and the teenager was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition.

No further information was released.