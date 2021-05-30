2 missing children found safe, according to authorities

Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find two missing children, who may be in danger.

Chance Burks, 6, and McKenzie Burks, 2, were last seen together with their father, Sean Alan Burks, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office released the statement around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29, and shared that Sean Alan Burks was last witnessed driving a black Chevy suburban in the Gainesville area.

“The Sheriff’s Office has information that the children could possibly be in danger and are attempting to locate them,” the statement read.

Those who come in contact with the children or their father are encouraged to immediately call 911. Police are urging anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts to contact Investigator Alford at 770-533-7690.