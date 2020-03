Update March 5: Megan Erazo has been safely located, according to a social media post from the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen.

Megan Erazo, 16, of Gainesville, was last seen Tuesday, March 3, walking along Strickland Road.

Erazo is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 770-533-7690.