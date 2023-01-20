By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Authorities searching for suspect in East Hall convenience store armed robbery
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed an East Hall convenience store Thursday night.

The man entered Don Mangum Grocery on Harmony Church Road about 8 p.m. and pulled out a gun before demanding money. No one was injured, authorities said.

The suspect ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A Sheriff’s Office tracking dog traced the man’s scent to a nearby road, but investigators believe the suspect had a getaway car waiting where the track ended.

The suspect was described as being 6 feet tall, wearing all black including a black mask.

Anyone with information can contact the investigator at 770-533-7683 or dmatthews@hallcounty.org.