Authorities searching Shoal Creek area of Lake Lanier for man who went under trying to retrieve raft oar

According to Mark McKinnon, Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesperson, DNR game wardens along with Hall, Gwinnett and Forsyth fire units responded around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, to a boating incident on the lake where a man left an inflatable raft to retrieve an oar.



“He then went under and did not resurface,” McKinnon said. “A search with side scan sonar began immediately.”

Authorities looked for the man until 11:20 p.m., resuming the efforts the morning after. Georgia DNR has not released the man’s name. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is asking people to avoid the area near marker 8SC at Shoal Creek while the search is underway.