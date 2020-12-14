BREAKING
Authorities searching for armed robber who took cash from South Hall Dollar General
Authorities say an armed robber took cash Friday, Dec. 11, from a South Hall Dollar General. Photo provided by the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are searching for a man who they say robbed a South Hall Dollar General with a firearm on Friday, Dec. 11, making off with cash from the store.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded around 9:30 p.m. Friday to a robbery at the Dollar General near the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Friendship Road.

A Hall County Sheriff’s Office K-9 tracking unit searched the area but could not find the suspect, authorities said.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the suspect approached two female employees and took an undisclosed amount of the store’s cash. 

No one was injured, and Booth did not say how the suspect left the scene.

The suspect was described as a Black man between 25-30 years old, Booth said.

He has a buzz-cut hairstyle and was wearing a white mask over his nose and mouth, authorities said.

The suspect was seen wearing a black Star Wars T-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes, Booth said.

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact the investigator at 770-533-7687.

