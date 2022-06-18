By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Authorities search near Holiday Marina for man who went overboard
Authorities searched the water Saturday, June 18, between Holiday Marina and Van Pugh South after a man went overboard. Photo by Tracie Pike

A man went overboard around 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, in the area of Holiday Marina, according to authorities. 

Hall County Fire Rescue’s Marine Rescue 1 responded to a span of open water between Holiday Marina and Van Pugh South.

Witnesses said the man went overboard from a boat and was missing for roughly 10 minutes before the 911 call.

Marine Rescue 1 and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources used sonar to scan 60-80 feet below the surface. 

After 30 minutes, Marine Rescue canceled their rescue operations and turned the scene over to law enforcement for recovery.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office did not have further information. 