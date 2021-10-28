Authorities search for missing UNG student

Authorities are searching for a missing University of North Georgia student whose car was found near the Woody Gap area.
Lucas Baxter, 18, was last seen Friday, Oct. 22, at the school’s Dahlonega campus.
The university said Baxter’s family “is concerned for him,” and the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office has asked for information to find him.
Baxter is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs roughly 145 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
The sheriff’s office said Baxter may be wearing round glasses. When Baxter went missing, he was wearing a tie-dye shirt with a woven pouch necklace, a gray-striped hoodie and a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the investigator at 706-482-2619 or email him at marcus.sewell@lumpkincounty.gov. People with information can also contact dispatch at 706-864-3633.