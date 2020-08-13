Oakwood man arrested in connection to July kidnapping attempt

No attorney information for Moore was available Thursday, Aug. 13, from Hall County Magistrate Court officials.

“According to the initial investigation, the victim had been walking along the road when an unknown male suspect stopped and attempted to force the victim into his vehicle. The victim physically resisted while screaming for help,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in an email at the time of the incident.

The man was able to push the woman into the car and shut the door, but the woman was able to escape, Booth said. The man drove away from the scene, Booth said. The Sheriff’s Office said the woman was “randomly targeted.”

The woman was taken to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment and was released shortly afterward.

After the Sheriff’s Office put a lookout notice to other law enforcement agencies on the suspect and his vehicle, the Oakwood Police helped identify Moore as a suspect, authorities said.

Hall County deputies found Moore’s car Aug. 7 at a Spring Street business, where it had been towed for repairs.

“Investigators located the scissors used in the crime as well as additional evidence,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Moore was also charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment. He also has a probation violation hold, Booth said.

“It is truly incredible how this case came together,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said in a statement. “Dogged determination by the victim to escape, hours of old-fashioned police work by our investigators and crucial assistance from Oakwood Police and the public are just some of the pieces that came together to bring this dangerous offender to justice.”