Authorities: Man wields tree branch, charges deputies after running from cops near 985

A Sugar Hill man was accused of charging Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a 3-foot tree branch after they investigated a parked car along Interstate 985, according to authorities.
Roger Wayne Cranford, 50, was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, tampering with evidence and obstruction, according to Sheriff’s Office records. The incident caused significant traffic delays in the area Friday night.
The Sheriff’s Office said Cranford was parked after 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, under an overpass on I-985 at HF Reed Parkway.
Deputies stopping to investigate the car noticed Cranford allegedly smoking something from a glass pipe, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Cranford allegedly ran and later “charged toward deputies while wielding a large fallen tree branch.”
Deputies used a Taser on Cranford and took him into custody, according to authorities. Authorities said Cranford was not injured, though one deputy reported a minor injury.
Magistrate Court officials said Cranford was appointed a public defender, though a specific attorney was not on the case Monday, Dec. 6.