Authorities: Man on stolen North Carolina motorcycle leads state patrol on chase through Hall





Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies asked Georgia State Patrol for help around 4:36 p.m. Saturday in catching a stolen motorcycle headed southbound on Ga. 365, state patrol Cpl. B.D. Taylor said.

State patrol took over the chase for the 21-year-old Cleveland man at the Interstate 985 exit 24 off-ramp, Taylor said.

The chase then turned onto Old Cornelia Highway heading away from Gainesville, and troopers were able to get alongside the Cleveland man, Taylor said.

The motorcycle rider traveled off the road and lost control in the grass. He was arrested and taken to the Hall County Jail after refusing medical treatment for minor injuries.

State patrol charged the man with driving under the influence, speeding, reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude and failure to obey a traffic control device.

The man was also charged by the Sheriff’s Office with felony possession of roughly a gram of methamphetamine, felony theft by receiving, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving and speeding.

The Sheriff’s Office said the motorcycle case belonged to the Hickory Police Department, but a representative from the department’s records division had no information on the case Monday, Aug. 9.