Authorities: Man defending relative from attack in Burton Mill Park wounds 4 - including relative

Authorities say a man trying to defend a relative from an attack wounded four people with a knife May 30 at Burton Mill Park, including the person he was trying to defend.



Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into a fight that broke out shortly before 4:45 p.m. in the Yacht Club Road park.

A 19-year-old Buford man was allegedly attacked by several men. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said one of the attackers and the Buford man had been in a previous dispute.

One of the Buford man’s relatives, who is also 19, wielded a folding pocket knife to “protect the man from further harm,” Booth said.

Neither of the Buford men are expected to be charged.

“The victim suffered several cuts, facial bruising and a stab wound to an ankle, believed to be an unintended injury from the relative’s knife,” Booth wrote in an email.

The victim and three other men were transported to local hospitals by the Hall County Fire Services. None of the wounds were life-threatening.

Investigators are still trying to determine how two 18-year-olds — one stabbed in the back and one stabbed in the abdomen — were involved.

Three men from Flowery Branch and one from Cumming were charged with misdemeanor battery.

One of the men arrested, a 21-year-old from Flowery Branch, suffered a stab wound to his arm, but he was medically cleared for arrest following treatment.

Only one of the men was still behind bars Tuesday, June 2, as the other three men had posted a $5,700 bond.

The case is still under investigation.



