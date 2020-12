Authorities said they are looking for a runaway 16-year-old from Clermont last seen near his home nearly two week ago.



Wyatt Cole Davis was last seen Nov. 20 in the 4900 block of Gilstrap Circle.

Wyatt was wearing a pullover hoodie and dark-colored sweatpants, and he may be riding a green bicycle.

He is roughly 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information can call the investigator at 770-297-4697.