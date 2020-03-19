Authorities looking for missing 15-year-old last seen in Flowery Branch

Authorities are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at a friend’s house in Flowery Branch.
Alicia Danielson was last seen on the 6000 block of River Hill Drive in Flowery Branch and allegedly ran away from home, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Alicia is blonde with brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing roughly 130 pounds.
“She may be traveling with three males in a white four-door sedan of unknown make, model and registration,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in an email.
Authorities do not know what she was last wearing or her direction of travel.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the investigator at 770-533-7187.