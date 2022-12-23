Authorities looking for Hall inmate who walked away from work detail

Authorities said they are looking for a Hall County Jail inmate who walked away Thursday, Dec. 22, from a work detail near the facility.

Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, of Flowery Branch, was in the jail for a probation violation, according to the jail database.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Rogers left his assignment around 3:10 p.m. at the Hall County Animal Shelter on Barber Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said his last known whereabouts was near the Hardee’s restaurant near 1520 Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.

Rogers is 6-foot-1 and roughly 245 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Rogers was last wearing a blue shirt, a green long sleeve undershirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information can call 911 or 770-536-8812.

Rogers faces warrants for felony escape and interference with an electronic monitoring device.



