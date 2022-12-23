By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Authorities looking for Hall inmate who walked away from work detail
Cedric Demitri Rogers
Cedric Demitri Rogers

Authorities said they are looking for a Hall County Jail inmate who walked away Thursday, Dec. 22, from a work detail near the facility.

Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, of Flowery Branch, was in the jail for a probation violation, according to the jail database.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Rogers left his assignment around 3:10 p.m. at the Hall County Animal Shelter on Barber Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said his last known whereabouts was near the Hardee’s restaurant near 1520 Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.

Rogers is 6-foot-1 and roughly 245 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Rogers was last wearing a blue shirt, a green long sleeve undershirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information can call 911 or 770-536-8812.

Rogers faces warrants for felony escape and interference with an electronic monitoring device.