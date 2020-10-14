Authorities looking for man who didn’t return to prison transitional center from Gainesville job

Authorities are looking for a man who didn’t return Wednesday, Oct. 14, to a Buford prison from his job in Gainesville, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
The department of corrections said Brian Scott Murphy, 47, did not return to the Phillips State Prison’s transitional center, which helps male inmates return to society by building “social and employment skills.”
Murphy is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs roughly 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Authorities said people should not try to apprehend or approach him but should call 478-992-5111.
Murphy was convicted of burglary.