Authorities: At least 8 cars involved in wreck on I-985

The Interstate 985 northbound lanes at exit 8 are shut down after a wreck in the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 26, involving at least eight vehicles, according to authorities.
Department of Transportation personnel are directing traffic to exit at the off-ramps of I-985 after a northbound wreck at the exit with Ga. 347/Lanier Islands Parkway.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said at least 8-10 vehicles were involved in the wreck.
The Sheriff’s Office said one lane of traffic will be open shortly, but a specific timetable was not available.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the scene.