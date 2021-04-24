Authorities investigating fatal wreck on 985

One man was killed Saturday, April 24, after his SUV left the northbound lanes of Interstate 985 and rolled several times, according to authorities.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal single-vehicle wreck that happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 11, which is between the Friendship and Spout Springs roads’ exits.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the driver was ejected after the SUV rolled, adding there were no passengers in the vehicle.

The driver has not been identified, as authorities are still working to notify the next of kin.

The crash is still under investigation.



