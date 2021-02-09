Alleged shooter dies days after suspected attempted murder-suicide

The 82-year-old man who authorities believe shot his daughter at an Oakwood home Feb. 2 before shooting himself died Sunday, Feb. 7, according to his obituary and law enforcement.

Authorities said Horace Daniel Owens and his 62-year-old daughter were found with shotgun wounds around 4:30 p.m. Feb. 2, in the 3000 block of Old Pleasant Hill Road in Oakwood.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said they were investigating the case as an attempted murder-suicide.

The two were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where Owens was in critical condition.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the investigators received confirmation yesterday that Owens died, and no charges are expected to be filed in this case.

The daughter is alive after suffering non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.