Sentencing set for man convicted of murdering Lumpkin County woman

Austin Todd Stryker, a Dawsonville man convicted Nov. 10 of murdering Hannah Bender in 2019, will face sentencing next month.

Stryker was convicted on all 24 of his charges in Bender's death. The sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at at the Dawson County Government Center.

Those charges were: malice murder; three counts of felony murder; three counts aggravated assault; two counts aggravated battery; possession of both a gun and a knife during the commission of a crime; 11 violations of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act; concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence.

