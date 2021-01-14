Auburn man accused of kidnapping Gainesville woman at gunpoint

An Auburn man is accused of forcing a woman at gunpoint into his car, according to authorities.



Moises David Peguero, 33, was charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

A Gainesville woman told authorities Peguero, a man she was previously in a relationship with, was in her driveway when she arrived home Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Peguero allegedly loaded a handgun and chambered a round before forcing the woman into his car.

“He also grabbed the victim’s hair and one of her legs to prevent her from getting out,” Booth wrote in a news release. “Peguero drove around with the woman in his vehicle before returning to her residence.”

After 30 minutes in the car, the woman was able to get out and call for help around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday , Booth said.

After law enforcement put out a lookout notice for Peguero, Booth said investigators found out he had a Barrow County address.

Barrow County Sheriff’s Office deputies took Peguero into custody before he was booked into the Hall County Jail Wednesday.

He remained in the jail Thursday, Jan. 14, with no bond.

No specific attorney information was available Thursday from Magistrate Court officials.