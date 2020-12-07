Attorney, parents are no-show at preliminary hearing in murder case

Neither defendants nor attorney appeared in Magistrate Court Monday, Dec. 7, for a preliminary hearing in the murder case charging two Buford parents in the death of their 5-year-old daughter.

Jerrail and Porscha Mickens were charged in October in the death of their daughter, Kylie Mickens, who authorities said weighed just 7 pounds at the time of her death in June.

The coroner and the parents’ attorney said Kylie had a rare condition, 1p36 deletion syndrome, which caused difficulty eating and drinking.

A judge granted the couple bond last month in the case.

Judge David Burroughs moved the case as charged on to Superior Court.