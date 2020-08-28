Attorney files for correction to 2003 murder appeal to Ga. Supreme Court

An error in a Georgia Supreme Court brief and opinion concerning the relationship between a murder victim and a co-conspirator in the case is being corrected.



The Times previously published a story concerning the appeal by Brandon Cross to the court over his 2003 murder conviction for the death of Debra Hymer. The court’s opinion upholding the decision, which The Times used for its reporting, said Cross’ co-conspirator, Jessica Cates, was Hymer’s daughter.

Cates reached out to The Times to say this was false, and this was corroborated by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said Cates knew members of the Hymer family.

Cates pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, according to the court’s summary. She was released from prison in June 2018.

“The summary at the beginning of the (court’s) opinion on the appeal is inaccurate,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Cates said she was concerned for the Hymer family.