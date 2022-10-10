Attorney ‘devastated’ after Ga. Supreme Court denies appeal in slaying of toddler

The Martinez couple were accused of causing “traumatic brain injury and other internal injuries” to Valeria between noon and 2 p.m. Oct. 10, 2021, according to authorities.

Both defendants signed waivers last year stating they were OK with Corso representing both of them despite a possible conflict of interest.

Though there were concerns early on from the prosecution about Corso representing both defendants, Superior Court Judge Jason Deal allowed Corso to proceed as attorney for both of them.

But that changed after Corso filed pleas of mental incompetence to stand trial for both defendants, stating that their mental statuses were in decline since their arrests.

Deal wrote that the waivers were no longer adequate for curing any conflicts “as there is now a question as to whether the waivers were knowingly and intelligently made.”

The judge, however, allowed for Corso to send the issue for review to the Georgia Supreme Court.

The Georgia Supreme Court decided unanimously to deny the application for an appeal, according to a document filed Oct. 6 in the Hall County courthouse.

With the court denying the chance to appeal, Corso said this issue would not be addressed unless the case goes to trial, the defendants are convicted and it goes to an appeal on the conviction.

“If the two defendants are acquitted … then the case will never be reviewed,” Corso said.