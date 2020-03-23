Attempted robbery reported at Shallowford Road tobacco shop

A man allegedly went behind the counter at a tobacco shop and told the employee to give him money but left empty-handed, police said.
The incident took place before noon Saturday, March 21, at the Discount Tobacco Depot on Shallowford Road in Gainesville.
Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van said a black man with a medium build came into the store looking for cigars.
“The male allegedly went behind the counter and told the victim to give him money. The victim started to call 911 when the suspect threw the pack of cigars onto the counter and walked out,” Van wrote in an email.
The suspect was described as having a short mustache and goatee while wearing a black North Face jacket and a gray toboggan hat with an American flag. He was also wearing jeans and black high-top tennis shoes with white bottoms.
The case is still under investigation.