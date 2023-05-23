Atlanta man found dead in Lake Lanier after going missing at Sunrise Cove Marina

An Atlanta man reported missing at Sunrise Cove Marina on Flat Creek Road was found dead in Lake Lanier around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, following an all-day search, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.
Terry Daugherty, 57, was last seen by a friend around 9 p.m. Monday on a marina dock where he kept his boat.
When his neighbors woke up Tuesday morning, they were unable to find him and called 911. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team, along with Hall County Fire Rescue and the Department of Natural Resources, searched the lake around the dock where Daugherty was last seen but were initially unable to find him.
Using sonar, DNR located Daugherty’s body by the dock where his boat was moored.
Hall County Fire Rescue used its new underwater drone to recover the body.
Daugherty’s body was taken to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.Lake Lanier is one of the most visited lakes with 12 million enjoying its waters annually. It's also the site of several drownings each year. These were the drownings reported in Lake Lanier in 2022.