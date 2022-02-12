Athens man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol case arrested in Flowery Branch





Jake Maxwell, 20, was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and other offenses.

A law enforcement source said Maxwell was arrested at a relative’s residence.

According to an FBI agent’s statement, Maxwell banged his hands on the riot shield of a U.S. Capitol Police officer and pushed while the officer was trying to push him away.

Maxwell then allegedly moved toward an officer and got into a struggle with him, according to the FBI agent’s statement.

“During that struggle, Maxwell first hooked his arm around the officer’s baton,” according to the FBI agent’s statement. “The officer then got his baton away from Maxwell and used it to keep Maxwell away from the line of officers trying to protect the Capitol building from the mob of rioters.”

The FBI agent wrote that Maxwell grabbed the officer’s baton and “pulled on it for about two seconds.”

Maxwell spoke with the FBI on Dec. 9 and said he did not remember doing those things, though he confirmed it was him on the officers’ body camera footage, according to the FBI agent.

“He said he was under the effects of being sprayed with an irritant, and that he had ‘started freakin’ out,’” according to the FBI agent’s statement.

Maxwell was scheduled for his first court appearance Thursday in Georgia following his arrest, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Greg Cochran said the Sheriff’s Office accompanied the FBI at their request and that Maxwell was arrested without incident.

FBI spokeswoman Jenna Sellitto did not have details on why Maxwell was arrested in Flowery Branch.

Attorney information for Maxwell was not available as of press time Friday, Feb. 11.