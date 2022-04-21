Assistant police chief in Oakwood terminated

The assistant chief of police in Oakwood has been terminated, though details are scant.
City Manager B.R. White confirmed to The Times this week that Capt. Tal Parden, who also served as the assistant chief, was no longer working at the department.
"We do have an ongoing case and because it's a personnel issue, I will not discuss it any further at this time,” White told The Times. “Once it's closed out and any appeals period is exhausted, that information will be available for review."
“He was terminated and I’ll leave it at that,” White said.
The Times has left multiple messages with Parden seeking comment.
The Oakwood City Council held an emergency meeting at 12:59 p.m. Friday, April 15. The council immediately went into executive session until 1:51 p.m. No votes were made other than to leave executive session and adjourn the meeting, according to the meeting minutes.
Oakwood Mayor Lamar Scroggs and council members Dwight Wood and Sheri Millwood declined to comment when reached by The Times.
Police Chief Tim Hatch also deferred comment to White.
The only item listed on the agenda under executive session was “personnel,” and White did not comment on what was discussed other than confirming it was personnel.
“We’ve lost about 20-25% of our officers since December, and those are all for various reasons,” White said. “I won’t go any further than that.”
White said he was not immediately sure of Parden’s last official day of employment.