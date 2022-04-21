Assistant police chief in Oakwood terminated

The assistant chief of police in Oakwood has been terminated, though details are scant.

City Manager B.R. White confirmed to The Times this week that Capt. Tal Parden, who also served as the assistant chief, was no longer working at the department.

"We do have an ongoing case and because it's a personnel issue, I will not discuss it any further at this time,” White told The Times. “Once it's closed out and any appeals period is exhausted, that information will be available for review."

“He was terminated and I’ll leave it at that,” White said.