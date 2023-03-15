Update: One of 2 shooting victims 'caught in the crossfire' during Ga. 365 road rage incident

Update: One of the two people shot during a road rage incident Wednesday on Ga. 365 was a woman "caught in the crossfire", Gainesville Police said.

Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said a man was also shot during the incident. The man drove to Jesse Jewell Parkway after he was shot. It's unclear why he drove there. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. The woman was also taken to NGMC. Her injuries are unknown, Holbrook said.

The road rage incident occurred about 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ga. 365 next to the JA Walter YMCA, Holbrook said. A man, whose identity has not been released, has been charged in connection with both shootings.