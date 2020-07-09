Armed robbery suspect arrested after brief standoff

Officers arresting a Lula man suspected of armed robbery found an open safe with multiple firearms inside, according to authorities.



Rodney Dean Hedden, 42, was arrested Wednesday, July 8, and booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office was investigating an alleged July 4 armed robbery in Lula, where Hedden is accused of using a gun to rob a man visiting a home in the area.

“He made off with several hundred dollars cash, but no one was injured. Hedden and the victim knew one another prior to the robbery,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in a news release.

Investigators went around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to Hedden’s Lula home. They knocked on the door, but Hedden didn’t answer, Booth said.

Officers from the Active Criminal Enforcement unit set up a perimeter around the residence “for the safety of citizens and deputies,” and Hedden came out of the home 20 minutes later, Booth said.

“During the arrest, deputies located a handgun near Hedden and an open safe with several firearms inside,” Booth wrote.

The case is still under investigation.

Attempts to reach Magistrate Court Thursday, July 9, to determine Hedden’s legal counsel were unsuccessful.



