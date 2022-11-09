Another victim comes forward in psychic healer scam as initial victim family details losing $70K

Worried for their son

Talking to The Times through a family interpreter, Morales said Ramirez-Reyes was advertising his services on a Hispanic radio station.

The couple called the psychic healer because they were worried for their son, who was never home.

After a consultation with the psychic healer, the couple was told there was something wrong with Orellana.

Morales said they went to the consultation under the impression that it would be $40, but that jumped to $4,000.

“The psychic, whatever he was diagnosing, was so strong that it was not a $40 consultation,” Morales said through an interpreter.

The warrants stated that Orellana and Morales gave money on six occasions between Sept. 21 and Oct. 8 totalling $70,398.

Morales said they were scared because they were told they would die if they did not comply with the healer’s instructions.

“They were so intimidated and fearful that that’s how they would continuously go back and get all the money that they had in the bank,” the interpreter said through Morales.

The warrant stated Ramirez-Reyes threatened that their son would be killed by the police, while others would get cancer or die in a car wreck if they did not pay the money.

Over the time the couple was involved with Ramirez-Reyes, they performed rituals including calling out to spirits of long-dead relatives and drinking copious amounts of mineral water.

Eventually, Orellana would have to regurgitate the water, and he was told it was helping to remove whatever bad thing or demon was inside of him, Morales said.

Morales described stunts involving explosions, flames and dolls representing the members of the family.

Morales also said the healer burned money while they couldn’t see as “an offering to God,” though the family is skeptical if that truly happened.

Over the course of those two weeks, the couple gave all of their savings, roughly $50,000, and the couple even took out a loan of $7,400 because of the healer’s demands for money.

Orellana works the first shift at a poultry plant, while Morales is on a poultry plant’s second shift. Orellana, 63, was preparing to retire.

It was when Orellana asked for money from family, something out of the ordinary for him, that tipped off the family that something was wrong.

The family eventually convinced Orellana and Morales to report it to the police.

Morales said they were more scared of dying than possible ridicule in telling someone about the psychic healer.

She said she wants justice, as she believes more people have potentially been taken for a ride.

But that doesn’t stop the worries about not having the funds to fix their cars if they break down, and the amount due back for the loan continues to grow with interest.

Family members have chipped in with food and money to help the couple.

The Times reached out to Ramirez-Reyes’ attorney, Arturo Corso, to comment on the allegations.

Corso sent a written statement to The Times:

““Mr. Ramirez is crestfallen to hear the claims being made against him. He is a man of deep spirituality and peaceful energy. Luis and Antonia came to him seeking advice because their son had succumbed to personal demons and addictions. Mr. Ramirez spent a great deal of time counseling them and practicing ritual prayer, much like any person who seeks refuge in a place of worship and hopes to augment their faith. Unfortunately, their son continues in addiction crisis and they turned their faith and hope to anger and accusation. We understand and we forgive. If they had asked us to return their gifts, for a refund from the collection plate, we surely would have given back all we could. Pray for them and for all who face the addiction demons.”