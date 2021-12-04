Amid spike of murder suicides, Hall task force focuses on supporting victims who may have ‘fallen through the cracks’

‘Can’t unsee that’

In suspected murder-suicides, Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said the department has sent its mental health clinician, Anjana Freeman, and chaplains as soon as they make contact with family.

“In our experience, we’ve actually brought them in while the scene was active to meet with the victims, with the family,” the police chief said. “Anjana has come in that early in the investigation.”

In a week’s time, Gainesville Police responded to an attempted murder-suicide and investigated another murder-suicide.

“We did have some officers that looked pretty shell shocked, because you just can’t unsee that,” Parrish said. “It’s one thing to see the crime scene and the victims, but it’s also painful for the officers to see the grieving family and know there is nothing they can do.”

With the task force’s protocols, Parrish said officers know now they have more tools in their toolbox. Once they investigate, the police chief said the department has another role to make sure “all the social services loops are closed.”

“It has to start with us, because we’re the first ones there,” Parrish said.

A compensation program

In multiple cases in Hall, parents and guardians were killed, Whittaker said.

“These minors are left with no parents, so who is going to pay the bills? Who is going to take over the mortgage? Who is going to make sure the kids are going to school?” Whittaker asked.

Whittaker didn’t have an estimate on how much has been disbursed to local victims, but the Crime Victims Compensation Program has a $25,000 maximum per victim, per victimization.

That money can go toward expenses such as the funeral, medical bills, counseling and lost wages among others. Each category has its own cap on expenses.

“It’s not as much as we would love to see it be, obviously, when you’re dealing with hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills,” Whittaker said.

One expense that often doesn’t come to mind: crime scene sanitization.

“In most of these cases, the incident is in a home or it’s a personal place for the family, so that family is still going to need to live there,” Whittaker said. “Finding the resource to have somebody come in and do the biohazard cleanup, there’s things like that.”

Family members of the victims or surviving victims can file with the compensation program within three years of the crime or the death of the victim.

“That’s because they know that people are not going to know what they need right away,” Whittaker said. “They’re just trying to wake up in the morning, breathe air and get through the day. They’re not unpacking everything that has to happen in that family.”

Whittaker called it an “all in” approach by the community as they continue growing and learning how to respond to these incidents. She lauded Northeast Georgia Health System for helping the task force navigate through insurance, combining bills and help with deferring payment.



