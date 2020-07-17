Alto man killed in Ga. 365 wreck

An Alto motorcyclist was killed in a Thursday, July 16, wreck on Ga. 365, according to authorities.
Michael Phillip Harbold, 66, was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
Georgia State Patrol assistant post commander Joshua Hedden said Jeffery Allen Garmon, 55, of Lula was driving a Chevrolet Silverado around 5:45 p.m. Thursday and was turning left from Mud Creek Road onto Ga. 365 southbound.
Hedden said Garmon allegedly “failed to yield while crossing the northbound lanes of Ga. 365 and struck” Harbold’s northbound motorcycle.
Garmon was not injured.
“Charges are pending upon completion of the crash investigation by the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team,” Hedden wrote in an email.