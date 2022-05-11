'All I was concerned about was Kristina.' Man testifies in his trial on attempted murder of his girlfriend

“All I wanted to do before I shot that gun was go inside and ask if (Rosenberg’s daughter) was still here, because both her and her mama are terrified of guns,” Smith said on the stand in the second day of the trial before Judge Jason Deal in Hall County Superior Court.



Rosenberg testified Monday that she encountered Smith on the porch and moved the gun out of the way, saying she believed her “pulling it down made his hand hit the trigger.”

Smith testified his hand was on the trigger but that he did not pull it. He is facing charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assaultl.

Smith’s voice wavered through many of his answers to defense attorney Rob McNeill, who has attempted to show the gun was unsafe.

Smith said he was not mad at Rosenberg, and he denied either of them was cheating.

Assistant District Attorney Patrick Shuler asked Smith why the dog story never came up in any conversations with law enforcement. Smith said he was never asked.

“All I was concerned about was Kristina,” Smith said. “There was never a point when anybody asked me why I had a gun in my hand that was loaded.”

The prosecution brought a number of witnesses Tuesday, including medical professionals and Hall County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jerry Phillips, who painted a different picture from the one Rosenberg painted in her testimony the previous day.

Multiple witnesses who spoke with Rosenberg in the hospital said the woman was unsure if the shooting was accidental.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Richard Sinyard took the stand as Shuler showed test fire videos of the revolver.

Officers hit the hammer of the revolver multiple times with a baton to see if it would come forward and strike the revolver’s firing pin, which would cause the gun to shoot.

The prosecution wanted to demonstrate the gun would not fire without a trigger pull, and the videos showed that the hammer also had to be fully cocked to fire.

Sinyard said the gun was damaged and in poor condition, clarifying that those problems would make the gun less likely to fire.

The investigator said it would take roughly 3.5 pounds of trigger pressure to shoot the gun.

The defense called its own firearms expert in Chris Robinson.

Robinson said he was previously able to perform a trigger pull analysis on the revolver where it took less than a pound of pressure, but he was unable to recreate it in court Tuesday.

“If two people are struggling over this gun, it’s going to go off,” Robinson said. “There’s no doubt about it. So it could have been a complete accident.”

Robinson called the baton strikes on the revolver “completely inappropriate,” saying it was not the proper way to perform that type of test.

Deal asked the jury to return at 9 a.m. Wednesday to hear closing arguments and his instructions before entering deliberations.