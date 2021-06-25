‘All I heard was boom, boom, boom’ - Co-defendant says he was hiding nearby, heard shot that killed Dixon

The jury heard details Thursday about an alleged burglary at the Double Deuce Pawn and Gun on Shallowford Road from Gainesville Police investigator Brad Raper. Gainesville Police said at least 25 firearms were stolen in the early morning hours of July 6, 2019.



An Oakwood Police investigator testified Wednesday, June 23, that two crossbows were taken July 6, 2019, from Swap and Trade Pawn on Atlanta Highway and were discovered days later on a Harmony Church Road farm along with other stolen firearms.

Cruz took the stand Thursday afternoon for roughly two hours of questioning by Assistant District Attorney Harold Buckler and cross-examination by each of his co-defendants’ attorneys.

Cruz said Velazquez and Garcia-Solis told him how they had obtained some firearms and how they committed the burglary at the Oakwood pawn shop.

Cruz said he talked with Garcia-Solis about “hitting a lick” — a slang phrase for a robbery or burglary — and that Clements was also interested.

“We didn’t have a plan. … We were just going to ride around and see whatever we could hit a lick on,” Cruz said.

The indictment alleges that the four defendants gathered July 7, 2019, and traveled together in a stolen vehicle with stolen guns, wearing masks, gloves and other clothing to conceal their identities.