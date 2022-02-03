After 2 hung juries, Gainesville man convicted on rape, false imprisonment charges in third trial

For the third time since August 2021, the rape and false imprisonment case of Adam Hernandez went to trial.

The previous two trials ended in hung juries.

In January, Hernandez, 31, was found guilty in less than an hour.

Defense attorney Steve Adkins, who represented Hernandez in the three trials, said he was “flabbergasted.”

“The last time, they were actually hung 11-to-1 to let him go,” Adkins said. “They just had one guy holding out to convict him. The state and the defense put up pretty much the same case in all three (trials).”