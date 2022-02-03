After 2 hung juries, Gainesville man convicted on rape, false imprisonment charges in third trial

For the third time since August 2021, the rape and false imprisonment case of Adam Hernandez went to trial.
The previous two trials ended in hung juries.
In January, Hernandez, 31, was found guilty in less than an hour.
Defense attorney Steve Adkins, who represented Hernandez in the three trials, said he was “flabbergasted.”
“The last time, they were actually hung 11-to-1 to let him go,” Adkins said. “They just had one guy holding out to convict him. The state and the defense put up pretty much the same case in all three (trials).”
Hernandez, of Gainesville, was sentenced Jan. 26 to 25 years in prison followed by life on probation by Senior Judge Melodie Conner.
Gainesville Police previously told The Times the case stemmed from a March 31, 2019 “domestic violence incident.” Hernandez was arrested more than a week later after an investigation.
Hernandez had two previous trials in August and October of 2021 that both ended in mistrials, Northeastern Judicial Circuit Chief Assistant District Attorney Kelley Robertson said.
Superior Court Judge Jason Deal presided over the first two trials, and Assistant District Attorney Anna Fowler prosecuted the case at each trial.
Fowler said the August jury was 11-to-1 in favor of conviction, while the October jury was 11-to-1 in favor of acquittal.
In October, the defense and prosecution gave closing arguments the morning of Oct. 28, and the jury deliberated until the next day.
“During the course of (the jury’s) deliberations, the jury foreperson sent out more than one communication that indicated that the jury was deadlocked,” according to the mistrial order.
Deal asked the foreperson whether further deliberation would lead to a unanimous verdict, but the foreperson said they did not believe it would help.
This time, jurors reached a verdict in less than an hour.
“I speak for myself and for his family: I think it really was shocking that this time they came to the verdict they came to and that easily, taking into consideration what happened the last two times,” Adkins said.
Adkins filed a motion Feb. 1 to keep Hernandez at the Hall County Jail until all of his post-verdict motions are heard.
Hernandez will be subject to the sex offender conditions of probation after his release from prison.