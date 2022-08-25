Admitted triggerman, 2 others seek new trial in Deputy Dixon slaying

Velazquez and Clements were sentenced to life in prison with the chance of parole, while Garcia-Solis was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

All four were 17 when Dixon was killed.

The men were in a stolen car Dixon was trying to stop July 7, 2019. The car was believed to be tied to a crime spree involving more than 20 stolen guns.

After the car crashed, Dixon chased the suspects on foot and encountered Garcia-Solis. Garcia-Solis shot Dixon as the two exchanged gunfire.

At trial, when asked by a defense attorney who fired the fatal shot, Garcia-Solis answered: “It was me.”

The motion for a new trial filed by Garcia-Solis’ trial attorney does not list specifics other than that the verdict was “contrary to the evidence” and “strongly against the weight of the evidence.”

Garcia-Solis’ defense attorney Ralph Villani declined to comment.