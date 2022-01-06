Accountant sentenced for stealing $400k from Gainesville company

A former accountant with a Gainesville company was sentenced to work release from the Hall County Jail and ordered to pay $400,000 in restitution to her former employer for stealing money, according to court documents.

Heather Harrison Pile, 39, of Gillsville, was given a 40-year sentence Tuesday, Jan. 4, with the first two years in the Hall County Jail’s work release program. Following work release, Superior Court Judge Bonnie Oliver allowed Pile to serve the remainder of her sentence on probation.