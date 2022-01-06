Accountant sentenced for stealing $400k from Gainesville company

A former accountant with a Gainesville company was sentenced to work release from the Hall County Jail and ordered to pay $400,000 in restitution to her former employer for stealing money, according to court documents.
Heather Harrison Pile, 39, of Gillsville, was given a 40-year sentence Tuesday, Jan. 4, with the first two years in the Hall County Jail’s work release program. Following work release, Superior Court Judge Bonnie Oliver allowed Pile to serve the remainder of her sentence on probation.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Pile in November 2020, after investigating irregularities in Kipper Tool Company’s financial records reported by the company.
Authorities said Pile paid her personal bills with a company credit card, which she had access to because of her accounting position with the company.
Pile entered a plea on two counts of theft. She was ordered to pay $833.33 every month for the full 40 years, according to the sentence. Probation could end early “only when (the) full restitution amount is paid,” according to the judge’s order.
Pile was also ordered to have no contact with Kipper Tool Company and its employees.
Defense attorney Jeff Talley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.